LewisGale Medical Center taps new chief nursing officer 

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center named Amy Woods its chief nursing officer, it said March 29.

Ms. Woods currently is chief nursing officer at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va.

"We are excited to welcome Amy back to LewisGale Medical Center," stated Lance Jones, LewisGale Regional Health System market president. "Her success in employee recruitment and retention, increasing patient satisfaction and positive impact on overall quality results will continue to ensure our community and our patients have the best care available to them whenever they need us."