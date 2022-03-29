Meritus Health names flagship COO

Carrie Adams, PharmD, has been named COO of Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., the flagship facility of Meritus Health said recently.

Dr. Adams previously served as chief transformation officer at Meritus Health. She also was pharmacy director of Meritus Medical Center.

During her tenure, she played key roles in Meritus Health's launch of a new Epic EHR in 2019, as well as quality improvement initiatives and the system's COVID-19 pandemic response, according to a March 23 news release.

Meritus Medical Center is a 327-bed facility.