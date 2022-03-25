Colorado hospital names CEO with acquisition pending

Josh Neff will serve as CEO of Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan upon Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's acquisition of the hospital from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, Centura said in a March 25 news release.

On Feb. 1, Centura announced it signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire two hospitals from LifePoint: Colorado Plains Medical Center and Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan. Completion of the deal is pending regulatory review and approval but is expected to happen later this year.

Mr. Neff is vice president of integration and rural health at Centura. Previously, he held leadership roles with Centura's Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, according to the release.