Dr. Mitchell Katz confirmed as president and CEO of NYC public health system

Mitchell Katz, MD, will continue as president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals after renomination by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and confirmation by the health system's board of directors, according to a March 31 news release.

Dr. Katz has helmed the city's public health system since September 2017.

"Through the pandemic, under his leadership, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers entrusted their care to NYC Health + Hospitals. New Yorkers saw a vital and vibrant health system, which Dr. Katz has strengthened and stabilized during his tenure here," Jose Pagan, board chair, said in the release.

Before joining NYC Health + Hospitals, Dr. Katz was director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, one of the nation's largest public safety-net systems. He also spent 13 years as director and health officer of the San Francisco Department of Health.