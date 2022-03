Stathis Antoniades was named president of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Mr. Antoniades most recently served as COO of Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health and is affiliated with Boston-based Tufts University School of Medicine.

Mr. Antoniades will begin his new role on May 16, according to a March 25 news release.