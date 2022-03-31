Former Sanford CFO joins LCMC Health

LCMC Health has named JoAnn Kunkel CFO, the New Orleans-based system announced March 28.

Ms. Kunkel spent the bulk of her career at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, where she served as CFO. She joined Sanford Health in 1992 and retired in 2020. She subsequently joined the University of South Dakota, where she led financial affairs.

"I am pleased to welcome JoAnn to our leadership team," LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn said in a news release. "As a proven leader, JoAnn has the right combination of financial expertise and an understanding of the unique market dynamics in the healthcare industry."