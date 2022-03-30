Integris names COO

Following a national search, Brent Hubbard has been named the COO of Integris Health in Oklahoma City, the system announced.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Hubbard served as president and COO of Mercy Hospital Springfield Communities where he led strategy for the 7,500-employee system. Mr. Hubbard is a strong believer in performance metrics and has experience improving physician and coworker engagement, quality measures and patient outcomes, according to the press release.

He will start his new position May 2.