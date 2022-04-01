Ballad Health hospital names chief nursing officer

Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health, has selected Adnan Brka, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and vice president.

Mr. Brka has been with Holston Valley Medical Center for more than 15 years. He started his career at the hospital in 2005 as a licensed practical nurse at its joint replacement center.

Most recently, Mr. Brka served as interim CNO since September. Before that, he was critical care director of the hospital's intensive care unit, its progressive care unit and its COVID-19 units.

"What is extra special about Adnan is his strong reputation among other team members at Holston Valley, as well as his expertise with our valuable bedside nurses," said Lindy White, president of Ballad Health's Northwest market. "The experience [he] brings to this position will be invaluable and will help us continue delivering high-quality care to patients in need."