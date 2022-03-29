Providence names chief legal officer

Anna Newsom was named new executive vice president and chief legal officer for Providence.

Ms. Newsom has worked at insurance company Travelers since 2013, most recently serving as group general counsel for the company's staff counsel operations, according to a March 28 news release. She also previously served as vice president with the company's strategic resolution group and second vice president with the enterprise major case and international claim departments.

Ms. Newsom begins her new role at Providence in April, according to the release.

Providence is a 52-hospital health system with offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.