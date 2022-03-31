Ascension names executive vice president of nursing 

St. Louis-based Ascension named Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, its executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure March 30.

Ms. Hurt-Deitch has served as senior vice president of operations for the system since October 2021.

"Ascension is blessed to have someone of Sally’s talent, commitment and experience as part of our leadership team," said Joseph Impicciche, president and CEO of Ascension. "She is a passionate and experienced healthcare leader who is committed to creating greater access to quality care for all."