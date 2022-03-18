21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since March 14:

1. Greg Rogers was named president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

2. Gabe Bullaro was named CEO of HCA Florida West Hospital in Pensacola.

3. Mary Tolikas, PhD, was named senior vice president and chief innovation officer of Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

4. Aurelio Fernandez III is retiring as president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System at the end of April.

5. Aaron Martin, chief digital officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is leaving the health system March 25 to join Amazon as vice president of health.

6. David Fox was named CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.

7. Keith Campbell, MD, was named chief medical officer of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center.

8. Tim Parry was named president and CEO of Hillsboro, Ohio-based Highland District Hospital. He'll step into the role April 15, the same day the hospital's current president and CEO Randal Lennartz retires.

9. Jun Chon, MD, was named chief medical officer of Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital.

10. James Dover, president and CEO of Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System, was named interim president of Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. He stepped into the role after former president Alan Vierling, DNP, RN, and the hospital agreed to part ways.

11. Tonia Hale, CEO of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., was named interim CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., after Carol Wolfenbarger stepped down as CEO of the hospital.

12. Megan Cool Amalakuhan was named COO of Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio.

13. Dixie Aune, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.

14. Kevin Donovan is stepping down from his role as chief administrative officer of Concord Hospital-Franklin (N.H.) and Concord Hospital-Laconia (N.H.).

15. Winjie Miao was named COO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

16. Laura Irvine was named chief experience officer of Texas Health Resources.

17. Phillip Robinson is retiring as president of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa.

18. James Burroughs II, who has served as vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer at Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota for two years, was promoted to senior vice president and has added government and community relations to his duties.

19. Tom Scott was named president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System.

20. Jane Appleby, MD, was named chief medical officer of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health.

21. Michael Tillman is retiring as president and CEO of United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va.