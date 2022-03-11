New York hospital taps former WellSpan physician as chief medical officer

Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital, part of Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network, has appointed Jun Chon, MD, as chief medical officer, The Sun Community News reported March 11.

As CMO, Dr. Chun will oversee clinical operations and support medical staff at the hospital's two campuses and six community-based health centers. He will also see patients at the Crown Point (N.Y.) Health Center. He joins the hospital from York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health, where he spent more than 20 years of his career. Most recently, Dr. Chon was the vice president of medical affairs at WellSpan Ephrata (Pa.) Community Hospital.

Dr. Chon earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia (now part of Drexel University College of Medicine) and is board-certified in internal medicine.