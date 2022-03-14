HCA names CEO of 515-bed hospital

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division has appointed Gabe Bullaro as CEO of HCA Florida Hospital, a 515-bed hospital in Pensacola.

Mr. Bullaro, who served in various leadership roles at HCA Healthcare, will step into his new role April 4. He currently serves as CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.

"Gabe is a leader of integrity with a strong commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in service and quality," HCA North Florida Division President Richard Hammett said in a March 14 news release. "I have every confidence he and the team at HCA Florida West Hospital will continue our company's legacy of caring like family for our colleagues, patients and our communities in Northwest Florida for years to come."

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA has more than 45 hospitals in Florida and is making investments in expanding in the state. The for-profit company announced in November that it is building three more hospitals in Florida this year.