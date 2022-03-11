Michigan hospital parts ways with president

Sparrow Hospital of Lansing (Mich.) and its president, Alan Vierling, DNP, RN, have mutually agreed to amicably part ways, according to a March 11 news release shared with Becker's.

"We want to thank Dr. Vierling for all he has contributed to Sparrow since coming to us at a critical time in 2019," the release said. "His most important contribution was guiding the hospital through the worst pandemic and health crisis in U.S. history."

James Dover, president and CEO of Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, will serve as interim president of the hospital for the remainder of March, according to the health system.

Sparrow Health System anticipates that a longer-term interim for Sparrow Hospital of Lansing will step in after March while a search takes place for a permanent president.