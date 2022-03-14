Children's Minnesota promotes equity chief to senior vice president role

James Burroughs II was promoted to senior vice president and has added government and community relations to his duties at Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota.

Mr. Burroughs has served as vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer at Children's Minnesota for two years, according to a March 14 news release. He also previously served as the organization's senior director and chief equity and inclusion officer.

"James has been a vital leader at Children's Minnesota and the community. This promotion recognizes the impact of his leadership and will help us drive towards our vision of being every family's essential partner in raising healthier kids," Marc Gorelick, MD, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota, said in the news release. "I'm confident that James will continue to advance critical issues impacting kids in our community."

Outside of Children's Minnesota, Mr. Burroughs served as chief inclusion officer for the state of Minnesota under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, according to the news release.