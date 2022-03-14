Providence exec leaving for Amazon

Aaron Martin, former chief digital officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is leaving the health system March 25 to join Amazon as a vice president of health, Bloomberg reported March 11.

At Providence, Mr. Martin led the health system's digital innovation strategy and venture capital arm. At Amazon, he will help the company strengthen its partnerships with healthcare providers, an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Mr. Martin worked at Amazon from 2005-13, leading the company's self-publishing and media manufacturing on-demand businesses as well as working on the Kindle e-reader, according to his LinkedIn page.