Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio named Megan Cool Amalakuhan COO, effective March 21.

Ms. Amalakuhan brings more than 17 years of healthcare experience, specifically at HCA Healthcare facilities, to the role, according to a March 3 news release.

Most recently, she has served as COO of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio.

Methodist Hospital Metropolitan and Methodist Hospital Texsan are both part of Methodist Healthcare System.