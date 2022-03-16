Texas Health Resources taps 2 leaders to oversee operations, consumer strategy

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources named Winjie Miao as COO and Laura Irvine as chief experience officer.

Together as a dyad, the women "will be responsible for further integrating clinical care and the consumer experience, as well as driving a broad portfolio of innovative products and services that support stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem," according to a March 15 news release.

Ms. Miao previously served as chief experience officer at Texas Health Resources. Ms. Irvine, who joins Texas Health Resources on April 11, previously held roles at Dallas-based Methodist Health System, most recently as executive vice president of integration and alignment, according to the release.