Medical Center of South Arkansas names new CEO

David Fox was named CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.

Mr. Fox brings more than 25 years of clinical and hospital and health systems operations experience to the role, according to a March 10 news release.

This experience includes serving as COO of Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark., as well as serving in leadership positions with CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock.

"David's diverse clinical and operations experience and commitment to delivering high-quality care will be an asset to the hospital," Rob Robinson, chair of the Medical Center of South Arkansas board of trustees, said in the news release. "His background in strategic alliances and partnerships will be beneficial as MCSA partners with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on a regional campus and residency program in El Dorado and continues its collaborations with Arkansas Heart, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Arkansas Urology to deepen the services available locally."

Dwayne Blaylock has been serving as interim CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas. Mr. Fox will take the helm April 11.