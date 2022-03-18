Trident Health taps new chief medical officer

Trident Health has named Jane Appleby, MD, its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Appleby joins the Charleston, S.C.-based system from Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio, according to a March 14 news release sent to Becker's. She will oversee a staff of more than 600 physicians.

Dr. Appleby is board-certified in internal medicine, hospice and palliative medicine. She earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health San Antonio.

"Dr. Appleby's experience in a large health system and leading a diverse medical staff in a region with very complex medical needs makes her the ideal person to lead Trident Health," said Christina Oh, president and CEO of Trident Health.