CEO to retire after nearly 3 decades at West Virginia hospital

Michael Tillman is retiring as president and CEO of United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W. Va.

Mr. Tillman plans to retire June 10 after working at the hospital since 1993, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He has helmed United Hospital Center since 2014.

"UHC's proudest moment has been how our employees handled the pandemic," Mr. Tillman told employees in a memo, according to the release. "Our staff's care and their compassion for patients is nothing short of extraordinary."

United Hospital Center has more than 2,500 employees and is part of Morgantown, W. Va.-based WVU Medicine.