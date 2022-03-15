New Hampshire hospital chief administrator leaving

Kevin Donovan, chief administrative officer for Concord Hospital-Franklin (N.H.) and Concord Hospital-Laconia (N.H.) is stepping down, the Concord Monitor reported March 14.

Mr. Donovan is leaving to "pursue other professional opportunities," according to a news release cited by the publication.

Mr. Donovan has served in his current role since May 2021. Before that, he was president and CEO of Laconia-based LRGHealthcare, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2020. In April 2021, Concord Hospital acquired LRGHealthcare out of bankruptcy.

"Kevin has been instrumental in assuring that affordable, accessible and quality healthcare will be available for the region today and for years to come," Concord Hospital CEO and President Robert Steigmeyer said in a statement shared with the Monitor.

Mr. Donovan will work with Concord Hospital through the end of March, and a search for a new permanent chief administrative officer will begin, according to The Laconia Daily Sun.