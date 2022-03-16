Ohio hospital COO promoted to CEO

Highland District Hospital Vice President of Operations and COO Tim Parry will become president and CEO of the Hillsboro, Ohio-based hospital on April 15.

Mr. Parry is stepping into the new position the same day the hospital's current president and CEO Randal Lennartz retires. Mr. Lennartz joined the critical access hospital 12 years ago and was named president and CEO in May 2016.

Mr. Parry said he is excited and humbled to serve as the hospital's next leader.



"Alongside our excellent medical staff and caring employees, I am focused on fulfilling the mission of our hospital where every decision is patient centered and our driving purpose is meeting the healthcare needs of our community," Mr. Parry said in a March 16 news release. "The heartbeat of it all is the positive work culture I am fortunate to share with the most dedicated team."