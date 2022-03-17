Pennsylvania hospital president to retire

Phillip Robinson is retiring after 12 years as president of Main Line Health's Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa.

Mr. Robinson leaves a legacy of elite cardiovascular care, a new 246,000-square-foot heart pavilion, the hospital's designation as a level 2 trauma center and successful capital campaigns, according to a March 15 news release.

"His leadership and commitment to Main Line Health are unparalleled, and he leaves Lankenau positioned to continue providing the highest level of care for years to come due to his recruitment of countless world-renowned physicians," Jack Lynch, president and CEO of Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health, said in the release. "He is a beloved figure here, not just because of his qualities as an executive but because he genuinely cares about his team, the community and making sure our patients receive the best care."

Mr. Robinson became president of Lankenau Medical Center in 2010. Before that, he served as CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Mr. Robinson will remain president of the 371-bed Lankenau Medical Center until his successor is hired, according to the release.