Dana-Farber names chief innovation officer

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute named Mary Tolikas, PhD, as senior vice president and chief innovation officer, effective April 1.

Dr. Tolikas most recently served as CEO at Wyss Center for Bio & Neuroengineering in Switzerland, Before that, she spent nearly 10 years as an operations director at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University, where she was an important part of the Wyss Center's growth at the university, according to a March 15 news release.

At Dana-Farber, Dr. Tolikas will be tasked with leading the organization's innovation strategy by forming strategic partnerships and identifying opportunities for technology improvement.

"Mary's extensive experience in establishing and growing technology-based organizations in both industry and academia will serve her well in this role and will be instrumental as she grows our work in this important area," Dana-Farber CEO Laurie Glimcher, MD, said in the release.