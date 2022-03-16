Tennessee hospital names new chief medical officer

Keith Campbell, MD, became chief medical officer of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center March 2, the Hendersonville Standard reported.

Dr. Campbell has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare. He joins the hospital from HCA Healthcare's Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, where he served as associate chief medical officer.

Dr. Campbell earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. He succeeds Chris Wells, MD, who served as CMO of TriStar Hendersonville from 2018 through his retirement in December 2021.