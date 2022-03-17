New Jersey health system COO promoted to CEO

CentraState Healthcare System Senior Vice President and COO Tom Scott will become president and CEO of the Freehold, N.J.-based organization April 9.

Mr. Scott succeeds John Gribbin, who is retiring, according to a March 17 news release. Mr. Gribbin has led CentraState since 2000.

"I appreciate the confidence the CentraState Board and physicians have displayed in selecting me as president and CEO," he said in the release. "I look forward to transitioning to my new role and continuing CentraState's commitment to clinical excellence, physician engagement and value-based strategies to improve access to high quality, affordable healthcare."