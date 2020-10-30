19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Oct. 23:

1. Kelly Adams is leaving the CEO position at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz.

2. Debra Adornetto-Garcia was named chief nursing officer for acute hospital services at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

3. Chuck Bill, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, is retiring.

4. Steve Burriss was promoted to COO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

5. Michelle Crawford was selected as market CFO of Mercy Health - Youngstown (Ohio).

6. Mark Gannon, MD, was named CMO of Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., the Tribune-Review reported.

7. Stephen Garner was named CEO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz., according to yourvalley.net.

8. Michele Martz was selected as president of UPMC Western Maryland.

9. Daniel McKinney is resigning from his post as CEO of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala.

10. Dean Mihaltses was named interim CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

11. Karen Olscamp, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, will retire in January.

12. Michele Petersen, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital.

13. Arturo Polizzi is departing as president and CEO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

14. Wayne Smith will step away from his role as CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems to become executive chair of the board.

15. Nina Stur was selected as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.

16. Jessie Tucker III, PhD, was named president and CEO of Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, N.C.

17. Martin Tursky was selected as market COO of Mercy Health - Youngstown (Ohio).

18. Ashley Vertuno was selected as the next CEO of JFK Medical Center North Campus in West Palm Beach, Fla.

19. Eric Wei, MD, was named interim CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.