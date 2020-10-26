Christ Hospital Health Network CEO to step down

Arturo Polizzi is departing as president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, according to an Oct. 23 hospital news release.

Mr. Polizzi plans to leave the CEO role in November and return to Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica to be closer to his family, the hospital said.

"Arturo has been an asset to The Christ Hospital during his time here," Jeb Head, chair of The Christ Hospital Health Network board, said in a statement. "His exemplary leadership has enabled the network to grow in its mission of serving the community with excellent care all while navigating a global pandemic. I am confident that the work he accomplished, and the strategic initiatives he set in motion, will carry The Christ Hospital forward into the future. We cannot thank him enough for his service and wish him well."

Mr. Polizzi joined The Christ Hospital Health Network in 2018 after serving as president of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's Metro Region Acute Care.

During his tenure at Christ Hospital, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the hospital among the top hospitals in Ohio. The hospital also received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the third time.

Officials said Christ Hospital vice president and COO Debbie Hayes was named interim CEO, effective Nov. 16.

