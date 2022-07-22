18 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since July 18:

1. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital.

2. Hiram Jacob was named COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

3. Vladimir Radivojevic was selected as president and CEO of AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill.

4. Mike Thomas was named president and CEO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

5. Lavonne Pulliam was named chief compliance officer of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

6. Bryan Walrath was named president of Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Fla.

7. Leah Glasgo was named interim CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City.

8. Jill Johnson VanKuren was named president and CEO of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.

9. Edward Clayton was named CFO of Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health.

10. Buddy Daniels was named CEO of University of Texas Health Athens.

11. Gary Purushotham was named CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, part of Detroit Medical Center.

12. Debi Siljander, MD, was named chief medical officer of California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

13. Tammy Smith, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, was named interim CEO of the hospital.

14. Tony Reed, MD, was named senior vice president and chief quality and safety officer of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

15. Beth Hughes was named president of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

16. Jackie Martinek, BSN, was named group chief nursing officer at Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health.

17. Therese Alt, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health's United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.



18. Keerthy Krishnamani, MD, was named vice president, associate chief medical officer and executive medical director for primary care at Rome, Ga.-based Atrium Health Floyd.