Bryan Walrath named president of Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast hospital in Miramar Beach, Fla., has named Bryan Walrath president, The Destin Log reported July 19.

"I am excited to lead a nationally recognized hospital in one of the fastest growing counties in the country," Mr. Walrath told the publication. "I look forward to continuing the path of excellence that the hospital is known for while working to meet the changing needs of the area."

Mr. Walrath, former vice president of operations for SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, will take over for Henry Stovall. Mr. Stovall has been with the hospital for 12 years and will retire July 30.

The new president has over 20 years of healthcare experience, including medical service in the military. In the Army, Mr. Walrath served as COO of Martin Army Hospital in Fort Benning, Ga.; CEO of Army Long-Term Acute Care facility in Fort Campbell, Ky., and Army Health Clinic in Livorno, Italy; and executive director of Army Health Facility Planning Agency at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Known for its spine and joint replacement specialties, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is a full-service hospital with one of the best maternity facilities in the U.S., according to the Log.