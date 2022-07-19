Kaleida Health names Beth Hughes president of vascular institute

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health announced July 15 that Beth Hughes would become the new president of its Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

Ms. Hughes formerly served as president for Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Western Iowa health system.

"Beth is a proven healthcare leader with a history of driving cultural and operational change in hospitals and health systems," said Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health. "She brings a wealth of leadership experience in many different areas of health care, including service line leadership, physician services, ambulatory care, and operations. Her focus on growth, transparency, inclusivity and team building will help BGMC/GVI continue to grow and evolve in the ever-changing healthcare landscape."

Ms. Hughes is expected to begin her role on Oct. 3.