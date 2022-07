Edward Clayton, former president and CEO of Rolla, Mo.-based Phelps Health, has been announced as Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Health's new CFO.

Mr. Clayton also served as COO and CFO of Phelps Health, where he has been for the past 20 years. He is set to begin with Boone Health on Aug. 1.

Boone Health is a full-service, 392-bed hospital serving 25 counties across Missouri.