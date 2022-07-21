AdventHealth names Vladimir Radivojevic CEO of Illinois hospital

Vladimir Radivojevic was selected as president and CEO of AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill.

Mr. Radivojevic assumed his new role July 17 after serving as vice president and COO of AdventHealth GlenOaks and AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.), according to a July 18 news release. Both hospitals are part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

"Vladimir has an extensive background in operational leadership that will serve as a strong foundation as he steps into the CEO role," Terry Shaw, AdventHealth president and CEO, said in the release. "His collaborative, values-driven approach will help to deepen and expand our mission in Glendale Heights."

Before joining AdventHealth, Mr. Radivojevic held leadership roles at Goshen (Ind.) Health.