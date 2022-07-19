Gary Purushotham appointed CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Gary Purushotham was named CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, part of Detroit Medical Center.

Mr. Purushotham will succeed Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, who serves as DMC Group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan.She became interim CEO of Sinai-Grace in February, after Daniel Jackson left the Detroit-based hospital's top role.

Most recently, Mr. Purushotham served as COO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., according to a July 18 Detroit Medical Center news release. He also previously served as interim CEO of Good Samaritan, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Purushotham begins his new role July 25..

Detroit Medical Center is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.