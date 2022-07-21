Brigham and Women's Hospital names Daniel Morash CFO

Daniel Morash has been named Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital's new CFO and senior vice president of finance.

In addition to Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mr. Morash will also lead finance departments at the Brigham and Women's Physicians' Organization and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Daniel in his new role as CFO and SVP of Finance," Robert S.D. Higgins, MD, president of Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a press release July 21. "His proven track record of thoughtful and strategic leadership, coupled with his vast experience in academic medicine make him an excellent choice to shepherd our financial priorities and wellbeing."

Mr. Morash is currently the CFO and senior vice president of the Mass General Physicians' Organization. He has also served as executive director of Massachusetts General Hospital's anesthesia, critical care and pain medicine department.

He will succeed Christopher Dunleavy, who left the position in October 2021, and is expected to start Sept. 1.