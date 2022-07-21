John Muir Health names Mike Thomas CEO

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health named Mike Thomas president and CEO, according to a July 20 press release.

Mr. Thomas currently serves as executive vice president and chief transformation officer at John Muir Health, and he succeeds Cal Knight, who is retiring after more than 11 years as president and CEO.

John Muir Health Board of Directors Chair Kathleen Odne said that Mr. Thomas distinguished himself from a pool of more than 60 candidates.

"His experience, leadership and relationship-building skills, communications acumen and academic qualifications have prepared him very well to lead John Muir Health," Ms. Odne said.

Mr. Thomas will become the third president and CEO in the 25-year history of John Muir Health on Oct. 1.