Inspira Health taps Dr. Tony Reed as senior vice president, chief quality and safety officer 

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named Tony Reed, MD, its new senior vice president and chief quality and safety officer July 18.

Dr. Reed has more than 22 years of experience in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as chief medical officer at Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System.

"Dr. Reed brings with him an extraordinary amount of diverse clinical experience and is a respected member of the health care community," said Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health. "He has a very strong background in all aspects of what it takes to lead other clinicians in providing safe environments for our community members to get care. He will play a critical role in assisting in maintaining consistent, quality care across all Inspira Health sites in South Jersey."