California Hospital Medical Center names Dr. Debi Siljander chief medical officer

California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles has named Debi Siljander, MD, chief medical officer, Los Angeles Downtown News reported July 18.

"I am looking forward to working together with the talented CHMC team to deliver high-quality, patient centric, efficient, cost-effective care to all, while focusing on respect and dignity of patients and the entire care delivery team," Dr. Siljander said.

She is the former chief clinical transformation officer at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif., and former CMO at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, Calif.

California Hospital Medical Center is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health, the nation's fifth largest health system.