UT Health Athens names CEO

The University of Texas Health Athens named Buddy Daniels CEO effective Aug. 1, according to a July 18 report from the Athens Daily Review.

Donald Baker, market president of UT Health East Texas, said Mr. Daniels' focus on safety, quality and service would benefit patients and employees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Buddy to our UT Health East Texas team and know his vast experience in healthcare leadership will help achieve our purpose of taking care of our patients, their families, and each other," Mr. Baker said.

Mr. Daniels previously served as CEO of Lovelace Regional Hospital in Roswell, N.M.