Tammy Smith named interim CEO of Pratt Regional Medical Center

Tammy Smith, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer of Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center, was named interim CEO of the hospital, CBS affiliate KWCH reported July 18.

Ms. Smith is a veteran of Pratt Regional.

She served as director of inpatient and ER services, then became vice president and chief nursing officer in 2019, according to KWCH.

The hospital praised her leadership and expertise.

"Ms. Smith's proven leadership and expertise position her well to serve as the interim chief executive officer. The PRMC board, together with the medical staff, feel this appointment is appropriate," Bill Keller, chairman of the hospital board, told KWCH. "Executive leadership, staff and physicians alike enjoy working with Tammy, and we appreciate her willingness to step into this role."

Ms. Smith's appointment comes after Pratt Regional announced the firing of CEO Darrell Lavender July 15.