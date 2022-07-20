Atrium Health Floyd taps new vice president, associate chief medical officer

Keerthy Krishnamani, MD, has been named Rome, Ga.-based Atrium Health Floyd's new vice president, associate chief medical officer and executive medical director for primary care.

Dr. Krishnamani joined Floyd as executive medical director of the Floyd primary care network in January 2021, where he was responsible for maintaining the quality of care, implementing strategic initiatives, and recruiting and retaining caregivers.

In his new role, he will work with physicians and clinical matters throughout the organization. In addition, he will work with other specialties and medical staff at the system's three hospitals.

Prior to working at Atrium Health Floyd, Dr. Krishnamani was a family physician and physician leader with the Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, where he was responsible for three primary care clinics. He was also an associate clinical professor and clinical medicine preceptor at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. He has served in clinical leadership roles in revenue cycle, system primary care, quality, ambulatory practices, efficiency and electronic medical record optimization.

He received his medical degree from Madras Medical College in Chennai, India. He received his MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor and completed his residency at Sparrow/Michigan State University Family Medicine in East Lansing.