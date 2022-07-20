University Hospitals names new chief compliance officer

Cleveland-based University Hospitals appointed Lavonne Pulliam as its new chief compliance officer, effective June 30.

Ms. Pulliam previously worked for University Hospitals as an assistant general counsel and advised in areas including supply chain, privacy and data-sharing, and reimbursement, according to a July 19 press release. She most recently served as a senior compliance leader at Medtronic. As its senior director and lead legal counsel, she provided guidance on FDA laws and regulations as well as healthcare fraud, waste and abuse regulatory frameworks. She also led the compliance program for several business units within the organization.

She received her law degree, master's degree in bioethics and a bachelor's degree in biology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She will report to UH CEO Cliff Megerian, MD.