16 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves were reported in April, May or June.

1. Deborah Addo was named executive vice president and COO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

2. Jay Anderson was chosen as the next COO of Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

3. Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas).

4. Mandy Eaton was named COO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

5. Wade Ebersole was named COO of Haiku, Hawaii-based Maui Health.

6. Alec Grabowski was tapped to serve as COO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J.

7. John Hoover was named COO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

8. William Johnston was named executive vice president and COO of South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.

9. Jeff Kinney was named COO of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

10. Marc Lillis was chosen as COO of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

11. Warren Moore was named executive vice president and COO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health.

12. Tim O'Brien was chosen as COO of Orlando (Fla.) Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

13. Dominick Pernice was chosen as COO of Catholic Health's St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y.

14. John Pierro was named executive vice president and COO of Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network.

15. David Stewart was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

16. Laurie Whalin, PharmD, was named president and COO of Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.