Orlando Health hospital names new COO

Tim O'Brien has been chosen as COO of Orlando (Fla.) Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, effective May 17, according to a hospital statement.

Mr. O'Brien most recently served as vice president of operations for Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Va. He is replacing Ohme Entin, who was promoted to president of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

Previously, Mr. O'Brien was the regional market lead for ambulatory growth and development at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

He holds a master's degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

