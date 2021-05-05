South Shore Health in Massachusetts names new COO

William Johnston was named executive vice president and COO of South Shore Health, the South Weymouth, Mass.-based health system said last week.

Mr. Johnston most recently served as senior vice president for clinical services at Brigham Health, which includes Brigham and Women's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, both in Boston, as well as Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization. He begins his new role in June, the health system said in an April 29 news release.

South Shore Health said Mr. Johnston will be responsible for acute care services, including South Shore Hospital, the health system's ambulatory surgical services and home care division. He will also play a key role in the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center clinical affiliation with South Shore Hospital.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.