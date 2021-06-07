Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center names new COO

Jay Anderson has been chosen as the next COO of Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, hospital officials said June 7.

Mr. Anderson is president of Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Ill., and Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill. Both hospitals are part of Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine. He will begin his new role July 1.

"We welcome Jay's remarkable experience in performance improvement, quality and operations to Ohio State. Undoubtedly, his deep roots in Columbus and affinity for Ohio State, combined with his exceptional experience and leadership, will continue to accelerate the achievement of our strategic goals," Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State University and CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in a news release.

Previously, Mr. Anderson was Northwestern Medicine's senior vice president of pandemic operations.

