Cone Health appoints COO, chief clinical officer

Cone Health has tapped Mandy Eaton to serve as COO and Marlon Priest, MD, to serve as chief clinical officer, the Greensboro, N.C.-based health system said April 8.

Ms. Eaton has served as executive vice president of people and culture at Cone Health since 2018. She begins her new role April 25, succeeding Mary Jo Cagle, MD, who will become regional president once Cone Health's merger with Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is completed — expected in the middle of this year.

Dr. Priest, who begins his new role April 12, is board-certified in internal and emergency medicine. He previously served as executive vice president and CMO of Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Health System, which finalized its merger with Cincinnati-based Mercy Health in September 2018.

Cone Health is a five-hospital health system with more than 13,000 employees.

