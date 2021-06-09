Catholic Health hospital names new COO

Dominick Pernice was chosen as COO of Catholic Health's St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y., the hospital said June 4.

Mr. Pernice is a veteran of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. For more than a decade, he has served as the administrative director of imaging services and cardiac catheterization at St. Catherine of Siena and St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

Before joining Catholic Health, he was assistant director of radiology, supervisor of magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound, evening imaging supervisor and radiologic technologist at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

