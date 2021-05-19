Cleveland Clinic hospital names new COO

David Stewart was named COO of Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio, the hospital said May 18.

Mr. Stewart has served as senior vice president and CFO at the 476-bed facility since 2013.

During his tenure, Mercy Medical Center officially joined Cleveland Clinic Feb. 1, becoming the 19th hospital in the Cleveland Clinic network.

The hospital said Mr. Stewart will continue to provide finance oversight throughout the hospital's integration process with Cleveland Clinic.

"David has been a high-caliber leader and driving force for Mercy Hospital leading up to and through integration with Cleveland Clinic," Timothy Crone, MD, president of Mercy Hospital, said in a news release. "His ongoing leadership at Mercy will ensure the continued development of the highest quality care and growth of Mercy's presence in Canton and Cleveland Clinic's southern region."

Mr. Stewart holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Oxford, Ohio-based Miami University as well as master's degrees in business administration and accountancy from the University of Phoenix.

